Maple Road Traffic, 147 W. Michigan Ave, Saline River Trail Among Topics in Marl's Address

Here are key things Saline Mayor Brian Marl mentioned in his state of the city address.

It was Marl's 13th address.

Maple Road Traffic

The city and the SPD are about to get tougher in the parents who've turned Maple Road into a parking lot in front of Saline Middle School during pick up and drop off times.

"In December, the city notified, our partners and peers at Saline Area Schools that the traffic patterns ... are untenable and can no longer be tolerated," Marl said.

Marl said the Saline Police Department will begin traffic enforcement in the coming weeks.

"Idling vehicles and prolonged stacking are both inconveniences and detriments to public safety," Marl said.

In other news, Marl said Police Chief Radzik has made conditional offers of employment to two individuals with backgrounds in public safety. The department may be fully staffed by the end of the quarter.

147 W Michigan Ave

Marl reiterated older news about the city's tentative agreement to sell 1080 E Michigan Ave for a multiuse development including retail and restaurants and also multi-family.

What was new was that Marl said "we appear to be developing traction regarding the development" of 147 W. Michigan Ave., which has been vacant for years on the southeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Lewis Street.

"We are in the earliest preliminary stages here, but I do expect some community update in the coming months," Marl said.

The property was purchased by Guenther Homes at an auction

Infrastructure

Marl declared that "the days of infrastructure delays and deferrals are over."

He noted that the wastewater treatment plant rehab project is on schedule and expected to be completed in the summer of 2026.

Upcoming Work

Saline River Trail, from Bennett Street to Michigan Avenue, will begin in Mill Pond Park.

The city is doing residential lead service line verifications with plans to replace any identified lead or galvanized service lines.

The city is working to secure easements and funding to move forward with the West Michigan Avenue sidewalk project.

Money Matters

The city's AA+ bond rating has lowered the cost of borrowing for infrastructure projects.

Rec Center

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell has requested funds to help the city fund a multi-million Rec Center improvement that, not mentioned by Marl, does not have full support of council.

Economic Development Trust Fund

Once again, Marl's state of the city address stressed the need to give away tax dollars to private businesses.

"It is abundantly clear that we need new incentives to attract dynamic businesses and retain high-quality jobs in the Saline community," Marl said.

