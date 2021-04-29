COVID-19: 2 More Deaths Counted in Washtenaw County, Cases, Hospitalizations Falling in Michigan

The Washtenaw County COVID-19 death toll hit 262, according to data updated today by the health department.

That's two more deaths than listed yesterday, though the health department reports only one death in the previous 24 hours.

In addition, the health department lists 1,447 hospitalizations - two fewer than yesterday, while reporting one hospitalization in the last 24 hours. The health department also counted another 48 cases.

According to state data, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County fell from 3.96 to 2.67 percent.

The state's positive test rate fell from 11.68 to 10.36 percent.

Michigan counted 109 new COVID-19-related deaths, which includes 78 identified during a review of vital records. 17,576 deaths in Michigan have now been related to COVID-19. The state counted 3,623 new cases.

The hospitalization data in Michigan shows the situation has stabilized. There were 852 patients in Michigan critical care beds - the same number reported yesterday. The number of patients receiving care with ventilators dropped by 11 to 536. There were 47 pediatric patients with COVID-19, seven fewer than counted yesterday.