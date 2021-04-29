4-29-2021 6:00pm
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Offered May 7 at Saline High School
Saline High School will be the site of a vaccination clinic from 2-6 p.m., Friday, May 7. The clinic is open to anyone 16 years and older. People under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The vaccinations are free.
The clinic is offered by the Washtenaw County Health Department.
Sign up at bit.ly/salinevax or call 734-544-6700.
