Saline MI
4-29-2021 6:00pm

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Offered May 7 at Saline High School

Saline High School will be the site of a vaccination clinic from 2-6 p.m., Friday, May 7. The clinic is open to anyone 16 years and older. People under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The vaccinations are free.

The clinic is offered by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

Sign up at bit.ly/salinevax or call 734-544-6700.

    • Who: anyone 16+ years old (Anyone under 18yo needs to bring a parent or guardian)
    • What: COVID vaccination clinic administering the Pfizer vaccine
    • Where: Saline High School, 1300 Campus Pkwy, Saline, MI 48176
    • When: Friday, May 7th from 2-6pm
    • Sign Up: bit.ly/salinevax or call 734-544-6700

    Here's a schedule of upcoming vaccination opportunities.

    I'm interested
    I disagree with this
    This is not local
    This is unverified
    Promotional
    Spam
    Offensive

    Replies