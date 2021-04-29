This Week's Road Commission Projects

Here's a look at this week's road projects, provided by the Washtenaw County Road Commission.

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline County-wide Paved primary roads with curbs throughout the county Moving operation - street sweeping Week of May 3 Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October Ann Arbor, Superior Geddes Rd between N. Dixboro Rd and Superior Rd Road closure April 12 - mid-May Bridgewater, Saline Parker Rd between Austin Rd and Township Line Daytime road closure Week of May 3 Dexter, Lyndon, Sylvan, Lima Unpaved primary roads throughout the townships Moving operation - dust control May 3 - 14 Lodi Unpaved local roads throughout township Moving operation - dust control Week of May 3 Manchester Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Moving operation - dust control Week of May 3 Pittsfield Oak Valley Dr, at Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Road closure April 12 - mid-May Pittsfield Intersection of Carpenter Rd and Ellsworth Rd Intermittent lane closures and periodic signal outages April 26 - May 7 Pittsfield Intersection of State Rd and Morgan Rd Intermittent lane closure April 26 - May 7 Pittsfield Platt Rd, south of Michigan Ave Intermittent lane closure May 4 - 5 Pittsfield Fosdick Rd between Bemis Rd and Hunters Ridge Daytime road closure Week of May 3 Pittsfield Maple Rd between Textile Rd and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 3 Pittsfield, York Bemis Rd between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd Road closure April 28 - mid June Saline, York Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Macon Rd Intermittent lane closure April 19 - May 14 (extended) Scio Miller Rd between E. Delhi Rd and Wagner Rd Road closure Until June Sharon Grass Lake Rd between Rank Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd Intermittent lane closure April 26 - May 7 (extended) Webster Mast Rd over the Huron River Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge May 3 - July 20 York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early September York Platt Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd Intermittent lane closure April 28 - May 7 Ypsilanti Hewitt Rd between Harding Ave and Burns Ave Intermittent lane and shoulder closures Early April - early July Ypsilanti McCartney Ave, at Grove Rd McCartney is closed at Grove Rd.

Lane closure on Grove Rd. March 15 - May 7 (extended) Ypsilanti Montreal Ave between Tyler Rd and Auburndale Ave Intermittent lane closure Week of May 3 Ypsilanti Auburndale Ave between Emerick St and Oaklawn Ave Intermittent lane closure Week of May 3 Ypsilanti Ottawa Ave between Montreal Ave and Oaklawn Ave Intermittent lane closure Week of May 3 Ypsilanti Oaklawn Ave, Redwood Ave, Rosewood Ave, Pinewood Ave, Glenwood Ave, Wharton Ave between Tyler Rd and Ecorse Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 3