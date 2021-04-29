4-29-2021 7:02pm
This Week's Road Commission Projects
Here's a look at this week's road projects, provided by the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|County-wide
|Paved primary roads with curbs throughout the county
|Moving operation - street sweeping
|Week of May 3
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-March - late October
|Ann Arbor, Superior
|Geddes Rd between N. Dixboro Rd and Superior Rd
|Road closure
|April 12 - mid-May
|Bridgewater, Saline
|Parker Rd between Austin Rd and Township Line
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 3
|Dexter, Lyndon, Sylvan, Lima
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the townships
|Moving operation - dust control
|May 3 - 14
|Lodi
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Moving operation - dust control
|Week of May 3
|Manchester
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Moving operation - dust control
|Week of May 3
|Pittsfield
|Oak Valley Dr, at Ann Arbor-Saline Rd
|Road closure
|April 12 - mid-May
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Carpenter Rd and Ellsworth Rd
|Intermittent lane closures and periodic signal outages
|April 26 - May 7
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of State Rd and Morgan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|April 26 - May 7
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd, south of Michigan Ave
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 4 - 5
|Pittsfield
|Fosdick Rd between Bemis Rd and Hunters Ridge
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 3
|Pittsfield
|Maple Rd between Textile Rd and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 3
|Pittsfield, York
|Bemis Rd between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd
|Road closure
|April 28 - mid June
|Saline, York
|Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Macon Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|April 19 - May 14 (extended)
|Scio
|Miller Rd between E. Delhi Rd and Wagner Rd
|Road closure
|Until June
|Sharon
|Grass Lake Rd between Rank Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|April 26 - May 7 (extended)
|Webster
|Mast Rd over the Huron River
|Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge
|May 3 - July 20
|York
|Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd
|Road closure
|March 8 - early September
|York
|Platt Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|April 28 - May 7
|Ypsilanti
|Hewitt Rd between Harding Ave and Burns Ave
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Early April - early July
|Ypsilanti
|McCartney Ave, at Grove Rd
|McCartney is closed at Grove Rd.
Lane closure on Grove Rd.
|March 15 - May 7 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Montreal Ave between Tyler Rd and Auburndale Ave
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 3
|Ypsilanti
|Auburndale Ave between Emerick St and Oaklawn Ave
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 3
|Ypsilanti
|Ottawa Ave between Montreal Ave and Oaklawn Ave
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 3
|Ypsilanti
|Oaklawn Ave, Redwood Ave, Rosewood Ave, Pinewood Ave, Glenwood Ave, Wharton Ave between Tyler Rd and Ecorse Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 3