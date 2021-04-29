Saline MI
4-29-2021 8:25pm

SUPER SEARCH: Saline Board of Education Chooses Dr. Laatsch as Next Permanent Superintendent

The Saline Board of Education has chosen Dr. Steve Laatsch to be the next superintendent of Saline Area Schools.

The board voted 7-0 to pass the motion, made by Trustee Jenny Miller and seconded by Trustee Dennis Valenti.

The board's compensation committee and Assistant Superintendent Curt Ellis will be tasked with negotiating a contract with Laatsch.

More to come.

Below is video of the board's deliberations.

2
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies

4-30-2021 9:08am

An excellent choice. Dr. Laatch has a strong record of serving Saline students, teachers, and parents. Congratulations, Steve.

I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive