SUPER SEARCH: Saline Board of Education Chooses Dr. Laatsch as Next Permanent Superintendent

The Saline Board of Education has chosen Dr. Steve Laatsch to be the next superintendent of Saline Area Schools.

The board voted 7-0 to pass the motion, made by Trustee Jenny Miller and seconded by Trustee Dennis Valenti.

The board's compensation committee and Assistant Superintendent Curt Ellis will be tasked with negotiating a contract with Laatsch.

More to come.

Below is video of the board's deliberations.