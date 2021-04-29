4-29-2021 8:25pm
SUPER SEARCH: Saline Board of Education Chooses Dr. Laatsch as Next Permanent Superintendent
The Saline Board of Education has chosen Dr. Steve Laatsch to be the next superintendent of Saline Area Schools.
The board voted 7-0 to pass the motion, made by Trustee Jenny Miller and seconded by Trustee Dennis Valenti.
The board's compensation committee and Assistant Superintendent Curt Ellis will be tasked with negotiating a contract with Laatsch.
More to come.
Below is video of the board's deliberations.
Replies
4-30-2021 9:07am
Congratulations!
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
4-30-2021 9:08am
An excellent choice. Dr. Laatch has a strong record of serving Saline students, teachers, and parents. Congratulations, Steve.