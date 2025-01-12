Sam Tramontin, Husband and Father of 3, was a Builder and Owned Stadium Real Estate

Sam Paul Tramontin passed away peacefully on January 7, 2025 at the age of 86.

He was born on October 16, 1938, in Ann Arbor, the son of Paul and Michelina Tramontin.

Sam was a loving husband to his wife, Chris, a devoted father to Deborah (Gary) Vandermade, Robert (Shannon) Tramontin and Julie (Bryn) Morrison, a loving grandfather to Daniel (Anne) Vandermade, Rachel (Chris) Lothamer, Ryan Morrison, Kyle (Danielle) Morrison, Anna Morrison, Alex Tramontin and Nicole Tramontin as well as seven great-grandchildren, Leila and Ariana Lothamer, Aurora, Luna and Sirius Vandermade and Wren and Olive Morrison. Sam had a special place in his heart for his dogs, Pepper and Zini.

Sam spent many years working in the grocery industry starting as a teenager where he met his future wife when he worked in her uncle’s grocery store in Ann Arbor. He was a Real Estate Broker and had his own company, Stadium Real Estate. Sam had his builders license and was an accomplished builder building garages, sheds and completing many remodeling projects in his homes and cottage as well as for family and friends.

Sam loved playing cards and taught all his children and grandchildren how to play Euchre. He was a member of the Ann Arbor Moose where he played cards weekly with his long time friends. He got great pleasure out of beating his brothers at Gin.

Sam loved continuing the Italian family tradition of making homemade wine with his family and friends. He always had a party for every step of the process. After retirement Sam and Chris spent many fun filled days at their “Happy Place” cottage at Dickerson Lake.

Sam is survived by his wife of 64 years, Christine (Baker) Tramontin, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his sister Ann (Tramontin) Rogers, brothers Joseph (Jeannie)Tramontin, Paul (MaryJane) Tramontin and Mike (Eileen) Tramontin, his sister-in-law Donna Tramontin, brother-in-law Dennis Baker and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John Tramontin, brothers-in-law Art Rogers, David Baker, and sister-in-law Ann Baker.

Friends are invited to join Sam’s family for a gathering to celebrate a life well lived on Friday, January 17th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Robison Bahnmiller funeral home, 301 E. Michigan Ave, Saline, MI. Anyone wishing to make a memorial in Sam’s memory is asked to please consider The MDS Foundation (Myelodysplastic Syndromes Foundation) at https://www.mds-foundation.org/ or honor him by planting a tree. To leave a favorite memory of Sam, to sign his guestbook, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

