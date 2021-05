The Saline boys' varsity golf team won the Farmington Invitational tournament Friday.

Kieran Dean shot 75 to place fifth. Colton Cundiff (77, 8th) and Josh Peitz (78, 9th) joined Dean on the all-tournament team. Ben Wild shot 81 and Brady Wangler shot 83.

Pictured are Brady Wangler, Josh Peitz, Kieran Dean, Colton Cundiff and Ben Wild with Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak.