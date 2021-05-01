Saline MI
5-01-2021 2:31am

SOCCER: Saline Takes Control in SEC Red Battle with 1-0 Win at Skyline

ANN ARBOR - Saline defeated Skyline, 1-0, to put themselves in the driver's seat in the SEC Red.

Audrey Weadock (pictured above) scored the contest's only goal and  Brenna Crawford had the shutout.

Saline is now the only unbeaten team in the SEC Red, at 5-0-1.  Skyline is 4-1.

Saline visits Monroe Monday and then hosts Skyline Wednesday.

Thursday, Saline won 4-0 at Bedford. Lauren Rubin scored three goals in the victory. Abby Gray also scored.

I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies