WATER POLO: Saline Girls Fall to Okemos

Senior Elizabeth Burchard scored five goals, but it wasn't enough as Okemos defeated Saline, 16-10, Friday at Saline High School.

The Hornets played the contest with just two girls on the bench yet continued to swim and battled hard against the deep Okemos team.

Burchart finished with 5 goals, one assist and five steals. Sydney Andersn scored twice, had five steals and one assist. Audrey Cook scored twice and had five steals. Dori Cook also scored. Adrienne Holloway made three saves.

