BASEBALL: Saline Bests St. Mary Prep, 2-1

Starting pitcher Liam Yelsma gave up one unearned run in seven innings as Saline beat St. Mary Prep, 2-1, on the road Friday.

Saline scored two runs in the top of the first Yelsma took care of the rest.

Yelsma scattered eight hits and walked none while striking out five. He gave up an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth.

In the top of the first, Zach Socha reached first on a dropped third strike and then took second on Bobby Butler's infield single. Aidan Arbaugh moved the runners over with a ground out. Augie Hutchison singled to center to score Socha and then Butler scored when Luke Rykard's fly to centerfield was dropped.

Butler and Braden LaRusso each had two hits for Saline.

The Hornets are 12-3. They visit Northville for a doubleheader Saturday.