COVID-19: One Death, 14 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County Over the Weekend, Quarantines Fall in Saline Schools

Another Washtenaw County resident with COVID-19 has died, according to health department data updated Monday. 263 residents with COVID-19 have died since the start of the pandemic.

Health department data showed one death, 18 hospitalizations and 174 new cases since Friday's data update. The health department's coronavirus page showed one death, four hospitalizations and 53 cases since Sunday morning.

State data pegged the positive test rate at 1.93 percent in Washtenaw County Sunday, the lowest number since March 20.

In Saline schools, relaxed quarantine rules and falling infection rates helped contribute to a decline in the number of quarantines in the schools. There were 116 students and staff in quarantine in Monday's COVID-19 dashboard. That's down from 185 last week and 199 the week before. There were 12 people - all students - who tested positive - the lowest since March 22.

The positivity rate in Michigan was 9.05 percent Sunday, which is the lowest rate since March 21. Michigan reported 5,305 new cases since Saturday. Two weeks ago, the two-day weekend total was over 16,000.

The state reported 29 deaths over the two days, bringing the total to 17,771.

Michigan is also seeing a decline in the number of serious cases in its hospitals. There were 788 patients in critical care beds, down from 813 Friday and a peak of 919 on April 20. There were 513 patients receiving care with ventilators, down from 529 Friday. There were 51 pediatric patients with COVID-19.