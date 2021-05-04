Larry Sirls Appointed Director of Saline Department of Public Works

Larry Sirls has been appointed Director of the Department of Public Works in the City of Saline.

Saline City Council voted 7-0 to appoint Sirls to the post. A city search committee unanimously recommended Sirls for the job.

Sirls comes to the City of Saline having previously worked as Director of the DPW in Southfield. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and has worked for more than 20 years in public works.

His starting salary is $96,000.

The city has been seeking a DPW Director since Jeff Fordice resigned and moved south. Fordice has continued to work as the city's engineer while working remotely.

Sirls officially began work in Saline Tuesday.

City Manager Colleen O'Toole said the city had 17 qualified candidates for the job and interviewed nine candidates in the first round of interviews. There were five candidates in the second round.

Councillors Dean Girbach and Janet Dillon served on the search committee.

"It's been a long road in doing this search. I believe we've been successful and I believe we've selected the right candidate," Girbach said.

Dillon agreed.

"It has been a long process but I believe that our diligence and patience have paid off. I'm very excited to see our candidate join the city," Dillon said.

Sirls told council he began working in public works as a contractor in 1997 while installing water mains. He was hired to work in Southfield's water department as a maintenance worker. He worked his way into administration and became director of public works.

"I understand asset management and have experience managing large capital projects," Sirls said.

He said he also has experience planning, forecasting and budgeting.

"I am very excited to be given the opportunity to put my skills to work for the City of Saline and the residents," Sirls said.