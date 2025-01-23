1-23-2025 11:02pm
Kosek, Gray, Shinavier, and Zambeck are Top Scolars at Lawrence Tech
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Lawrence Technological University has announced its Dean's List of top scholars for the Fall 2024 semester, which ended July 19. Among those on the list were:
- Julia Kosek, Architecture
- Abigail Gray, Architecture
- Brendan Shinavier, Media Communication
- Abigail Zambeck, Interior Design
