Saline MI
1-23-2025 11:02pm

Kosek, Gray, Shinavier, and Zambeck are Top Scolars at Lawrence Tech

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Lawrence Technological University has announced its Dean's List of top scholars for the Fall 2024 semester, which ended July 19. Among those on the list were:

  • Julia Kosek, Architecture
  • Abigail Gray, Architecture
  • Brendan Shinavier, Media Communication
  • Abigail Zambeck, Interior Design
