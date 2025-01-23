Saline MI
1-23-2025 11:04pm

Caroline Clark Named to the Dean's List at University of Wisconsin-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2024-2025 academic year.

Caroline Clark, College of Letters and Science, was named to the Dean's List.

