1-23-2025 11:04pm
Caroline Clark Named to the Dean's List at University of Wisconsin-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2024-2025 academic year.
Caroline Clark, College of Letters and Science, was named to the Dean's List.
