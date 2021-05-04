COVID-19: No Data Update in Washtenaw County, Cases, Hospitalizations Continue to Fall in Michigan

The Washtenaw County Health Department did not update its COVID-19 data page Tuesday.

263 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19.

According to the state website, the positivity rate in Washtenaw County bounced up from 1.93 percent to 4.57 percent Monday. That spike is likely due to very low testing levels. State data shows there were 1,160 tests (lowest number since April 4) in Washtenaw County Monday with 53 positives.

The positivity rate in Michigan also increased from 9.05 to 11.85 percent Monday.

Michigan reported 2,527 new cases today. Last Tuesday, the state reported 3,676 new cases. Previous Tuesdays showed 5,259 and 8,867 cases.

Michigan did report 126 new deaths, including 51 identified during a review of vital records. Michigan has reported 17,897 COVID-19 deaths.

In Michigan's hospitals, there were 767 COVID-19 patients in critical care beds. That's 21 fewer than yesterday and the lowest number since April 9. There were 510 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment with ventilators, three fewer than yesterday. There were 50 pediatric patients with COVID-19, one fewer than yesterday.