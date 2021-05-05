Track & Field: Saline Boys Cruise to Victory Over Ypsilanti

The Saline boys' track and field team won all but two events in a 123-13 victory over Ypsilanti Tuesday at Saline High School.

Junior James Harrison (800 and 1600) and senior Ian Hanby (shot put and discus) were double winners for Saline.

Kendal Cherry won the 100-meter dash in 11.67 seconds. Caden Winston (11.9) was second and Kai Brown (12.03) was third.

Andrew Victoria won the 200-meter dash in 23.73 seconds. Blake Wilson was second (25.04) and Wynter Burnett (25.24) was third.

Bobby Huckabone won the 400-meter race in 52.91 seconds. Emmett Berryhill (53.66) was second and Nicholas Walper was third (54.56).

James Harrison won the 800-meter race in 2:01.56. Jason Whitton (2:02.07) was second and Joseph Fedoronko (2:05.3) was third.

Harrison also won the 1600-meter event in 4:28.66. Fedoronko (4:29.43) was second and Luke Crowner (4:39.81) was third.

Max Pfeiffer won the 3200 in 9:59.65. Truman Johnson (10:31.79) was second and the busy Fedoronko (10:58.9) was third.

Ian Gifford won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.97 seconds. Christopher Cappello was second (17.17) and Travis Crigger was third (18.71). Ypsilanti's Lamone Scott-Neal won the 300-meter hurdles in 44.87 seconds. Kai Brown was second in 45.97 seconds and Christopher Cappello was third in 47.13 seconds.

Saline won all four relays, including a photo-finish 4-by-100 relay won by a thousandth of a second.

In the field, Ian Hanby threw 46-01.5 in the shotput to win. Garrett Beazley (40-04) was second and Andrew Hartley (39-00) was third. Hanby won the discus with a throw of 144-09. Beazley (120-03) was second and Maximo Tolmoff (86-09) was third.

Brayden Stavros won the long jump with a leap of 19-oo.25. Nicholas Borneo (17'06.25) was third.

Dolan Gonzales cleared 12 feet to win the pole vault. Eric Umberger was second (8-00). Ypsilanti's Derrick Hatley cleared 5-08 to win the high jump. Stewart Berryhill (5-06) was second and Jaden Pickett (5-06) was third.

