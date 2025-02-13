Saline Rec Center's Aquatic Center Closed, HVAC Fix Sought

A "critical failure" of the Saline Rec Center's HVAC system has closed the aquatic center through Sunday. Rec Center staff are working on an emergency repair plan.

"The HVAC system plays a vital role in managing air quality in the Aquatic Center—controlling temperature and humidity—and also heats the lap pool," read a post on the Rec Center's Facebook Page. "Our team is actively finalizing the repair strategy and timeline.We appreciate your patience and understanding as we address this issue and will share updates as soon as more information becomes available."

More News from Saline