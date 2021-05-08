Walter Wurst, Husband, Father of 2, Enjoyed the Outdoors

Walter Willie Wurst, of Saline, passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at age 78.

Walter was born March 17, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan to German immigrants, Walter, and Gertrude Wurst. He attended college at Michigan Tech. and Northern Michigan University where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education and at Central Michigan University he earned a Master’s Degree. Walter has two children, Elaine and Walter Wurst and was married to wife Delores Sell Wurst for more than 40 years.

Walter worked for Ford Motor Company for most of his career as an engineer and retired after 30 years. Walter took pride in his work but took more pride in his family and his passions outside of work. Walter’s passions included fishing, particularly fly fishing, as well as biking, sailing, camping, yoga, and wood working. Michigan, his lifelong home, provided him with the setting to savor the outdoors and water activities. He reveled in the solitude and peacefulness that fishing provided. Walter enjoyed catching fish (especially with flies he tied), but always released them so as not to remove them from nature.

Every summer, his goal was to bike 1000 miles. In his youth, he even biked around the lower “mitten” of Michigan. Walter’s artistry truly shone in his woodworking projects. There are many friends and family members who are blessed with his creations. Walter relished working in his yard. He always sported beautiful lawns and landscaping. His yard was nominated two times for the “Green Thumb Award”. Walter gardened too; he grew flowers, vegetables, and herbs. His veggies and herbs were included in the amazing meals he would make for Delores and himself. Cooking was not only a love, but also a talent.

Walter is survived by his adoring wife Delores; daughter, Elaine Wurst (Dan Lanham) of Carthage, MO; son, Walter Wurst (Sarah) of O’Fallon, MO; brother Ronald Wurst (Laurie) of Clarkston, MI; grandchildren, Janelle and Jayson Lanham and Samantha Wurst; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

“Work to live, don’t live to work” -Walter Wurst.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy in Traverse City. Immediate family will have a Casting Ceremony in June 2021. A memorial service is being planned for late summer, please check back for details. To leave a memory you have of Walter, to sign his guestbook or for more information, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.