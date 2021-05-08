Saline Area Schools DEI Advisory Committee Policy Applications Due May 10

On Tuesday, April 27, 2021, the Saline Area Schools Board of Education approved the district Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Committee Policy. Currently, the DEI Advisory Committee policy is in the process of being included in the Board Policy link located on the Board of Education webpage. In the interim, the policy, which went into effect immediately upon adoption, can be viewed here (pages 5-7). View the DEI Leadership Coalition presentation from the April 13th Board of Education meeting to gain a historical perspective of the steps leading up to the establishment of the DEI Advisory Committee.

The DEI Advisory Committee policy includes language on the establishment of a district DEI Advisory Committee. The application process for the DEI Advisory Committee opens today, April 29th, 2021, and closes Monday, May 10, 2021, at 9 PM. All interested Saline Area Schools Parents/Guardians, Saline Area Schools Middle School or High School Students, Saline Area Schools Employees, or Saline Community Members (Reside in District) are invited to complete an application. Click the following link to complete the application process:

Saline Area Schools DEI Advisory Committee Application

The DEI Advisory Committee application review and selection process will align with the DEI Advisory Committee policy. Selected applicants for the DEI Advisory Committee should expect to receive communication by late May. Questions regarding the application process should be directed to Alex Schukow, current district designee for the DEI Advisory Committee.

Alex Schukow, PhD

Saline Middle School Assistant Principal

schukowa@salineschools.org

734-401-4603