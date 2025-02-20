Lifelong Farmer Robert Marion, Father and Grandfather, Served on the Saline Township Board

Robert Julius Marion, age 79 of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, with his family by his side.

Robert was born December 9, 1945 to the late Jacob Frederick Marion and Hildegard K.C. (Korte). Survivors include two sons, Dean (Kendra) Marion of Saline, Kevin (Lisa) Marion also of Saline, eight grandchildren, Garrett (Kyla) Marion, Mackenzie (Zach) Doner, Hannah and Ava Weatherly, Megan and Sarah McLaughlin, Alyssa (Nick) Abbot and Brittany (Michael) Dowling. Robert, sadly, will miss the birth of his first great-grandaughter, Arlie Ann, due in June, 2025. Additional survivors include his sister Deloris (late Darell) Finkbeiner, brother Marvin (late Mary Louise) Marion, and several nieces and nephews.

He was a lifelong farmer and loved working with wood. He also adored helping his sons on the farm. Robert served his community as a Saline Township trustee, as well as a member of the Saline Area Fire Board.

Robert’s love for people was undeniable. Many would stop by the shop on many occasions and have a drink or just talk. All who knew him respected his opinions and enjoyed his company. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and neighbors.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, February 21, 2025 from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline. Visitation will continue on Saturday, February 22, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Issac Pappenfuss will officiate the service. A luncheon will be held at the Church immediately following the service. Burial will be held in the Macon Township Cemetery in Macon Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice, and envelopes will be available at the Church. To sign Robert’s guestbook, to leave a memory you have of him or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

