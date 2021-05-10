COVID-19: 1 Death, 3 Hospitalizations Since Friday in Washtenaw County, Michigan Cases Continue to Fall

The spring COVID-19 wave that struck Michigan particularly hard continues to ebb.

The Washtenaw County Health Department resumed data updates Monday. The update showed one new COVID-19-related death since Friday - the 269th county resident to die with COVID-19. There were also three hospitalizations and 77 new cases. According to the county data, there was one new death, no hospitalizations and 28 cases since Sunday morning.

State data put the county's positive test rate at 3.33 percent Sunday.

Each Monday, Saline Area Schools update the district's COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard showed five positives - all students. That's the lowest number of positives in the district since March 22. That number peaked at 25 on March 29 and stayed above 20 for three straight weeks. Despite the low number of positives, the number of quarantines remains high. There were 101 quarantines. It's the fifth straight week above 100, but also the lowest total since April 5.

The state website last week showed an "outbreak" of three students at Woodland Meadows Elementary School. Superintendent Steve Laatsch said the district learned that related to cases on a school bus. This week, the district shows an outbreak of three cases in the South and West Washtenaw Consortium at Saline High School.

Around Michigan, there's more evidence of COVID-19's decline. The positive test rate fell to 6.53 percent in the state - the lowest it's been since March 17. The state reported 2,716 new cases Monday - an average of 1,358 for the last two days. There were also 33 new deaths since Saturday, bringing the state's total to 18,239.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds fell from 699 to 666. The number of patients receiving care with ventilators fell from 488 to 431. There were 40 pediatric patients with COVID-19, seven fewer than reported Friday.