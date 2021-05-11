BASEBALL: Saline Sweeps Doubleheader at Pioneer

ANN ARBOR - The Saline varsity baseball team resumed SEC Red action Monday by sweeping host Pioneer, 4-0 and 5-2.

Saline is 18-6 overall and 8-2 in the SEC Red.

In the opener, Aidan Arbaugh and Aidan Carlson combined for a two-hit shutout. Saline scored a run in the first and three runs in the fifth.

Arbaugh started and went three innings, allowing no runs on one hit. Arbaugh struggled with his control, walking seven batters. Carlson allowed no runs on one hit and two walks while striking out five in four innings of work. Carlson earned the victory.

Saline managed just three hits, with Augie Hutchison getting two of them. In the first, Hutchison doubled and drove in Zach Socha, who led off the game with a walk.. Braden LaRusso singled and drove in two runs.

In the fifth, Bobby Butler, Arbaugh, Kyler Blake-Jones and Brett Baldus walked for Saline's second run. LaRusso followed with a single to score two more.

In the second half of the doubleheader, Saline scored three runs in the sixth as the Hornets came from behind to win 5-2. Liam Yelsma pitched six innings, scattering nine hits and giving up two runs. Yelsma struck out three batters and walked none in the winning effort.

Saline stroked 10 hits off Pioneer's pitching. Butler (2-for-4, 2B), Arbaugh (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) and Baldus (2-for-3) each had two hits. Arbaugh. Mark "Scoop" Harden went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI.

The Hornets were down 2-0 after three innings. In the fifth, Saline got one back. Harden was hit by a pitch t lead off. He stole second and scored on a single by Arbaugh.

In the sixth, Blake-Jones and Baldus got things started with singles. Jackson Conley's fly ball scored courtesy runner Chance Bezeau to tie the score at 2. Then Harden hit a two-run home run to left. Saline led 4-2.

In the top of the seventh, Butler and Arbaugh hit back-to-back doubles for Saline's fifth run. The game was called