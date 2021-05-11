SOFTBALL: Saline Softball Team Takes Two at Pioneer

ANN ARBOR - Saline won two SEC Red games in a doubleheader at Pioneer, 12-2 and 11-7. Saline pounded 27 hits off Pioneer's pitching.

In the 12-2 opener, starting pitcher Elaina Walker went seven innings and gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks. Walker struck out 10.

She also went 3-for-4 with a run scored. Walker was one of four Hornets with two hits. Emily Sweetland (2-for-2, three runs), Abby Kleinschmidt (2-for-2, 2B, two runs, 1 RBI), and Clara Cherry (2-for-4, 3B, 3 RBI) also had multihit games. Megan Guerard had a single and drove in two runs. Sara Owen, Hailey Malinczak, Grace Munn, Leah Holloway and Ava Hoffman also had hits.

In the 11-7 game, Saline scored four runs in the first and four runs in the second to take early control. Starting pitcher Grace Munn went seven innings and gave up seven runs, two earned, on eight hits and two walks. She struck out two. The Hornets made three errors.

At the plate, Munn helped her own cause going 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI. Sara Owen went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Abby Kleinschmidt (2-for-4, 2B) and Clara Cherry (2-for-3) also had two hits apiece. Morgan Clark (double) and Emily Sweetland also had hits.

Saline is 14-9.