Lights, Camera, Auction! Foundation for Saline Area Schools Drive-In Movie Saturday, Online Auction Has Begun

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools Drive-in movie event takes place Saturday, May 15 at Travis Pointe.

Join the foundation ffor food, fun, live music from the Saline High School Jazz Band and "Ford vs. Ferrari" on the big screen. Briarwood Ford will have Ford cars on display and Dr. Tim Shinn will be bringing his personal Ferrari.

Please register here. The online auction bidding is now open!

Monday, David Rhoads brought his replica of a 1965 Shelby Cobra Roadster and his 1998 Ferrari to Liberty School Monday to help the foundation publicize its fundraiser.

Here's Annherst Kreitz, executive director of the Foundation for Saline Area Schools, talking about this week's drive-in movie event and auction, and the ways in which the foundation supports educational initiatives within Saline Area Schools.

Click here to browse the online auction goods.