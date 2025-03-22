Plug-in Vehicle Show April 27 at Junga Ace Hardware

Do you want to learn more about electric vehicles?

East Michigan Electric Vehicle Association presents the 2025 Saline Plugin Ride and Drive event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 27 at Junga's Ace Hardware, 1220 E. Michigan Ave.

The event is held to mark the 55th anniversary of Earth Day, which is April 22.

You can view many different electric vehicles and talk to their owners about owning plug-in vehicles, and learn how easy it can be to make the switch.

