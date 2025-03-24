Constance Strait, Saline City Clerk for More than 25 Years, Held Many Roles for the Town

Constance “Connie” Strait, age 93, passed away on Sunday, March 16, 2025 at St. Joseph Hospital in Ypsilanti, MI.

Connie was born on October 27, 1931 at her maternal grandparents home in Dexter, MI, the daughter of Ruth and Charles McCarbery. She held degrees from Cleary College, Washtenaw Community College and was a Certified Municipal Clerk and Certified Administrative Assistant.

She lived the majority of her life in Saline and grew up living in the two houses that were eventually razed for City Hall, although she spent winters at her Florida home in later years. She became a public servant for the City of Saline in 1961 and retired from there in March 1988 as City Clerk. During this period she also held other titles and was an active member in numerous professional and municipal organizations, as well as serving on many City, County and State Commissions and Committees.

She was elected to City Council for four years and served as Mayor Protem. She was also appointed by the Brecon Town Council, Wales, UK to the position of Honorary Town Clerk. She was employed as a Judicial Coordinator for Circuit Judge and former Mayor Donald E. Shelton for six years following her retirement from the City.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, the Saline Chapter 311 of the Order of the Eastern Star, and an over 69-year member of the Saline American Legion Auxiliary.

On August 30, 1973, she married Elwin (Mike) Strait in London Township and he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Dona Jedele of Clinton MI, grandchildren Kelli (Todd) Pollard of Clinton MI, Kevin (Carrie) Vershum of Clinton MI, Great Grandchildren Jonah Jeffrey Jr, Addyson Vershum, Henry Dale Vershum and Grace Pollard all of Clinton MI, very special loved ones, Jeff, Sheryl, Jeffrey II Feldkamp and Jennifer (Feldkamp) Dubnicki and their families, as well as special nieces Sharon Kuhn. Sandy Willimas. Kathleen Dieterle, and Carol Kind. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, a grandson, her son and a son in law.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, April 4, 2025 from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Saline. A celebration of her life will be held at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Jim Coran and Circuit Judge (ret.) Donald E. Shelton officiating. Following the service a luncheon will be held at the Saline American Legion Post #322. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to SafeHouse Center, 4100 Clark Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. To leave a memory you have of Connie, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

