Floor Warning Issued Until 7 a.m.

A flood warning has been issued until 7 a.m. by the National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac.

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following counties, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne.

* WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1255 AM EDT, Local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding in the warned area due to heavy rain from thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area early this morning.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include... Warren, Ann Arbor, Livonia, Troy, Southfield, Taylor, St. Clair Shores, Novi, Romulus, Ypsilanti, Mount Clemens, New Baltimore, Saline, Milan, Grosse Pointe, Plymouth, Canton, Detroit, Sterling Heights and Dearborn.

More News from Saline