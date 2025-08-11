Mary Bush, Wife to Verl and Mother of 4, Worked at The General Telephone Company, Saline Area Schools

Mary Jane Bush, age 90, passed away on Saturday, August 9, 2025. Mary was born October 22, 1934, to the late Jacob and Laura (Brenion) Wahl.

On October 25, 1952, Mary chased and married Verl Howard Bush in Fort Smith, Arkansas. They were married for 56 years before he proceeded her in death in January of 2008. Survivors include her four children: Debra (significant other Russell Crisovan) Bush of Saline, Kevin (Sue) Bush of Jackson, Bruce (Lori) Bush of Manchester, and Gary (late Karen) Bush of Grass Lake; six grandchildren, Jonathan (Jo Lisa) Gensley, Melissa (Jason) Craven, Kyle (Amber) Alexander, Brian (Sarah) Phillips, Brooke (Brett) St. John, and Brandy Phillips; fourteen great-grandchildren, Colton and Brayden Gensley, Robyn and Skyla Alexander, Alexandre’ and Hunter Craven, Kayden and Jayce Alexander, Connor and Caysee St. John, Gavin, Luke, Garrett and Travis Phillips. Mary is also survived by her brother Duane (Nancy) Wahl of Clinton, and brother-in-law Mike (Patty) Bush of Milan, many nieces and nephews, and special friends Alma Cheetham, Gordon Barnes, and Jean Vedaa. She is preceded in death by her brother Alwin and Glennda Wahl.

Mary worked at the General Telephone Company in Saline from 1951 until they closed. In 1969 she began working for Saline Area Schools as the Library Clerk for the middle school and retired in 1992. Verl and Mary were able to travel to Alaska and around the continental U.S. early in their retirement and moved briefly to the U.P. before relocating closer to home to be by family and friends. Mary was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Saline.

As per Mary’s explicit instructions (“If you do not heed these instructions, I will get you when you arrive in Heaven with me. Lol. Much love to all, Mom, Mary, Grandma and G.G.”):

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, August 14th from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Saline. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. at the Church with Pastor Jim Coran officiating. Following the service, burial will take place in the Lodi Township Cemetery in Saline. A luncheon will also be held following the service, and will take place at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be made to the American Lung Association, PO Box 70360 Philadelphia, PA 19176-0360, or to the Humane Society of Huron Valley, 3100 Cherry Hill Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105, and envelopes will be available the Church. To leave a memory you have of Mary, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

