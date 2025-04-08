BUDGET: Road Needs, Rec Center Improvements May Require New Revenue
Saline City Council listened to city staff propose a $26 million budget for 2035-26, but it was the $23 million of improvements at the Saline Rec Center over the next six years that received much attention.
Councillor Janet Dillon called for a new format for presenting the budget to council after getting wordy narratives from city staff on next year’s priorities but hearing fewer specifics about line items.
“When you look at the Capital Improvements Plan, the elephant in the room is the $23 million for the Rec Center over the next six years,” Councillor Janet Dillon said at the work meeting before the general meeting Monday at city hall. “I want to understand where our priorities are.”
Dillon was surprised to see the Rec Center improvements in the plan yet nothing in the budget for the leaky roof at city hall.
Councilor Dean Girbach said as revenue requests increase, along with the possibility of reduced federal funding and a potential recession, city council and city residents will have to make tough choices.
“We are capped at 16 mills. Certain things will have to be put to the voter, whether that’s roads, the recreation center, the dam or any number of things,” Girbach said.
Girbach said along with potential tax increases, the city needs to find revenue in other ways. He called attention to a decision to reduce taking fees from students to compete with Planet Fitness. Girbach noted that the city has to pay for a gym and pool. In addition, he said, last year the city spent $40,000 on water. They’re only budgeting for $26,000 this year.
Girbach said the general fund might also have to make up a potential $600,000 shortfall in the sewer fees.
In 2023, a report by Barry Dunn came out of a previous Rec Center task force. It called for a $7 million expansion and remodeling of the aquatic area and locker rooms. There would be a six-lane lap pool, renovated locker rooms, a zero-depth entry family pool, a 1200 square-foot extension of the pool, a lazy river, an indoor splash pad, a slide and rock wall. Phase two of the improvement, estimated at $3-4.5 million, would repurpose the racquetball cou There were two options for phase three. The cheaper option, estimated at $1.2-1.7 million, would add a small elevated track in the gym. The more expensive option, estimated at $7-8 million, would add a new gym with an expanded elevated track. It’s unknown how much inflation would impact those estimates today. Options to fund these projects included a bond issue or millage. City officials said they would talk with officials from York, Saline, Lodi and Pittsfield townships about helping to fund the project.
At Monday’s meeting, council approved a new task force to consider the Rec Center. Though council has never taken a vote on the Rec Center, Mayor Brian Marl made his thoughts clear in his letter to council seeking approval for the task force.
“Our municipally owned recreation facility, The Saline Rec Center, is a valuable public resource, which undoubtedly enhances our residents' quality of life. I am of the strong opinion that this valuable public amenity must be preserved,” Marl wrote.
Marl said the previous task forces since 2010, including one in 2021, were established to evaluate operations, community needs, finances, and design plans. Other council members were surprised when, contrary to expectations, the 2021 task force study did not report on whether it was feasible for a city of less than 10,000 people to fund a Rec Center.
The new memo does not signal that is a concern for the task force either, despite referencing concerns about federal funding.
The task force includes acting city manager Elle Cole, treasurer Sarah Finch, parks and recreation director Sunshine Lalbert, city councillor Dean Girbach, city councillor Nicole Rice, swim instructor Tramane Halsch, Canton director of leisure services Greg Hohenberger, former school board president Paul Hynetc, former YMCA administrator Toni Kayumi, Saline FC president Doug Schantz and Mayor Marl.
Road Millage?
The other millage request that could come soon is for roads.
Answering a question from Janet Dillon, Cole said the current 1-mill road millage does not cover current needs. She said she was meeting with city engineer Tess Humpriss and DPW director Zach Haapala to discuss the issue and expected a recommendation for council within a month or two.
Replies
Members of the Rec Center for years; heavily used facility, offers a wide variety of valuable programs and service. And, though they are almost never a profit center on their own, studies demonstrate the priority a city places on recreational activities increases house values and revenue for local businesses.
Saline has a very competitive structure without spending the tens of millions other cities are to build new. It is clear funding for appropriate maintenance has been lacking for some time. Recent pool issues, which resulted in closures, lost revenue, and likely loss of members (and which still plague the ability to have the aquatic center fully functioning) are just one example. Locker room condition and emergency roof leak repairs come to mind. Don't want to completely revamp the aquatic center? Fine. At least provide sufficient funding to perform necessary repairs and preventative maintenance to preserve ALL the valuable assets the Rec Center has today, avoid down time, meet member needs, and attract new members. It is now time to make-up for what appear to be past choices to not invest appropriately.
Also note a significant expenditure being made for the Senior Center which, frankly, is not in disrepair and is able to offer a wide variety of activities for members. Hard to understand prioritization over the Rec Center. Also understand funding was presented for voter approval tied to approval for school improvements. Given some of what has been planned for the Senior Center (i.e. pickleball court), one has to wonder whether the City is taking a holistic view of its resources? Spending money for a pickleball court which will only be accessible to seniors when the Rec Center is around the corner, has facilities for pickleball, could use the funding provided to the Senior Center for their pickleball court and some other items to expand and/or maintain facilities. Perhaps some of what is planned there would have been money better spent on the Rec Center, expanding their offerings and properly maintaining their building rather than duplicating services with one facility only accessible to seniors.
Ironically and sadly, was planning to head to the pool in an hour or two. As I write this, received a text stating the aquatic center is closed until 3:15 today. Could be repairs. The timing suggests lifeguard availability, which has also been an issue that does not seem to plague other facilities (suspect issues with ability to pay competitively). How long do you think folks will continue to support the facility/aquatic center under these conditions? Every person who walks is lost revenue.