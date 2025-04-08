Last German Dinner of the Season Thursday at the Saline American Legion
The Saline American Legion hosts its final German Dinner of the season from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 10. The American Legion Hall is located at 320 W. Michigan Ave.
The Legion's meal consists of pork tenderloin, kielbasa, sauerkraut, house-made knifflies, mashed potatoes, gravy and cake, all for $15. Takeout is available for $16.
All proceeds go to Saline High School scholarships that the Legion awards at the senior night awards
