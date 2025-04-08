Sharom Purmell, Former Nurse at Saline and UofM Hospitals, Loved Spending Time with Family

Sharon L. Purmell, age 81, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 5, 2025 with her family by her side.

Sharon was born December 3, 1943 to the late Robert Jacobson and LaVeta (Demmer) Coe. On December 5 1980 she married the late Dr. Eugene Purmell.

Sharon is survived by her 2 children Torri (Wendell) Ulner of Toledo, Ohio and Jane (Neil) Ludwig of Ypsilanti, seven grandchildren Robert (Reanda) Gay, Christopher (Jessica) Ludwig, Melissa (Joesph) Gay, Taletha Kropp, Ryan Kropp, Brianna Leveille, Torrez Snyder and Great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Eli, Ellie, Easton, Jordynn, James, Jaxson, Aubrey, Leiland, Landen, Chyann, Willis, Leeonna, Demetrius and Quinton, Great-Great-Grandchildren Jerome and Olivia. She is also survived by siblings Katie Coe and Elizabeth Boozer and many nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Sue Leveille.

Sharon worked in many places as a nurse, including Saline Community Hospital, for many years and retired from the University of Michigan Hospital. She enjoyed time with her family, cooking, puzzles, knitting and traveling. Per Sharon’s wishes, there will not be a service at this time.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date to celebrate the beautiful life of Sharon. She will always be our Sunshine, our only sunshine. Memorial contributions can be made to the family, care of Jane Ludwig, 6394 Willis Road, Ypsilanti, MI, 48197, to help with funeral expenses. Contributions may also be made to the Humane Society of Huron Valley. To leave a memory you have of Sharon or to sign her online guestbook please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

