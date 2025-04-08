Metric Marketing Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the Midwest for the Third Consecutive Year

Inc. Magazine announced that Metric Marketing has ranked No. 65 on its annual Inc. Regionals: Midwest list, up 12 spots from last year. The list honors the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest and celebrates the entrepreneurs who are not only scaling businesses but reshaping how business is done.

For Metric Marketing, growth has never been the end goal—it's the byproduct of something deeper: a relentless commitment to authenticity, intention, and joyful work. Since its founding in 2014, the Michigan-based agency has carved out a space in the marketing world for brands that stand for something real—and need a partner who does, too.

"Authenticity isn't just our differentiator—it's our foundation," said Hannah McNaughton, Founder and CEO of Metric Marketing. "We've built this company on the belief that doing honest, meaningful work leads to lasting growth—for us and for the clients we serve. This recognition is more than a milestone—it's momentum. And as we continue to champion authenticity in marketing, business, and beyond, we know the best is yet to come."

Metric partners exclusively with brands that share its values—brands that lead with integrity and purpose. Whether crafting digital strategy, designing websites, optimizing search visibility, or creating content, Metric's team brings both expertise and humanity to the table. That balance has earned the agency a reputation not just for results, but for relationships.

Metric Marketing is located in downtown Saline, and serves clients nationwide.

The 2025 Inc. Regionals: Midwest list includes companies from 12 states, ranked by revenue growth between 2021 and 2023. Together, the 139 honorees added nearly 8,000 jobs and $13.2 billion to the region's economy.

About Metric Marketing

Metric is a full-service digital marketing agency located in Saline, MI, dedicated to serving mission-aligned brands with clarity, creativity, and care. Built on the belief that business should be both effective and joyful, Metric helps organizations across the country grow without compromising who they are. Learn more at www.metricmarketing.com.

