Father of 4 Douglas Coggger, Salesman in the Steel Industry, Loved to Sing

Douglas John Cogger, age 83, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Douglas was born July 24, 1941 to the late Arnold Ray Cogger and Margaret Georgia (Digby) Cogger.

Doug was married twice; In 1961 to Mary Wilson of South Lyon and on January 24, 1970, to Jeanne Thurston of Ann Arbor.

Doug is survived by his four children, Patti Mikulen and Brett Cogger of Saline, Lori Beninati of Baldwin, Fl, and Cheryl Simmons of Clermont, FL: seven grandchildren, Nick (Susie) Beninati, Michael (Lexie) Beninati, Heather Mashburn, Laura (Kelly) Guillaume, Derek Antoniazzi, Clint Cogger, and Gabby Cogger; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by siblings Edward (Pat) Cogger, Tom (Cheryl) Cogger, Paul Cogger, and Bette (Frank) Delekta along with many nieces and nephews, and special friend Linda Venia. He is preceded in death by his wife Jeanne and brother Carvel.

Doug worked as a salesman for several steel companies. He started and ended his career with the local seamless tube company in his hometown of South Lyon. In between he lived and worked in several communities including Collierville, TN, Littleton, CO, and Middletown, OH.

Doug loved his family, conversation, barbecues, following the Detroit Tigers, family vacations, playing on athletic teams with his friends, playing guitar, and singing for church, community, and family gatherings.

He was a member of The First United Methodist Church in Saline.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Saturday, April 19, 2025 from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Memorial Service at 10:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church of Saline. Pastor Amy Triebwasser will officiate the service. Inurnment in the Church Columbarium will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doug’s name may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Saline, and envelopes will be available at the Church.

To leave a memory you have of Doug, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home of Saline.

More News from Saline