Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Apr 18 - Sunday, Apr 20

The ground could be a little muddy during the Easter egg hunts on Saturday after rain on Friday.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Apr 18 - Sunday, Apr 20

Friday

Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 64 and low of 49 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Overcast in the morning,

High: 64° Low: 49° with a 84% chance of rain.

Saturday

Overcast , with a high of 63 and low of 47 degrees. Overcast during the morning,

High: 63° Low: 47° with a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday

Partly Cloudy , with a high of 53 and low of 43 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, overcast for the afternoon and evening,

High: 53° Low: 43° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

More News from Saline