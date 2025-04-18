Husband and Father of 4 Pat Lilley Brought Warmth, Humor and Unwavering Values to All He Knew

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Pat Lilley, a man who brought warmth, humor, and unwavering values to all who knew him.

Born on October 20, 1947, Pat passed away on Sunday, April 13, 2025, surrounded by his loving family, leaving behind a legacy defined by kindness, laughter, and a commitment to doing what was right.

Pat was a conversationalist by nature—he could strike up a chat with anyone he met, often breaking the ice with a dad joke and a twinkle of mischief in his eye. Friendly to all, he had a gift for making others feel at ease and welcome.

He had a quiet but steady passion for building community. Whether through his involvement in the local swim club, volunteering at school events, or simply finding ways to bring people together, he brought others along with his good-natured charm. He especially enjoyed the lifelong friendships he made along the way, always ready with a joke, a helping hand, or a reason to stick around and chat a little longer.

Pat was most proud of the life he built with his beloved wife, Glena. Together, they raised four children. Ben Lilley (Astraea), Carrie McIntyre (Todd), Christy Lillie (Matt), and Catherine Weber (Chris). Pat’s legacy lives on in his cherished grandchildren: Jayden, Devin, Jack, George, Mary, Alex, Emma, Luke, Jake, Anna, Ethan, and Lauren.

A man of strong moral character, Pat took great pride in providing for his family and raising good, grounded children. His passion for doing what was right was a guiding force throughout his life.

Pat deeply loved and admired his siblings, David, Jimmy, Michael, Chris, and Mary Anne, whose bonds remained strong across the years.He found joy in the simple pleasures: traveling and wintering in Florida with Glena, long drives often including a stop at a brew pub for lunch, and later in life, savoring a good cigar and bourbon. He was a devoted swim dad and an enthusiastic swim meet official, roles he cherished as his children grew. Golf was another of his great joys, especially when shared with his close friend Bob, his brother Mike, and his son Ben. Later in life, one of Pat's greatest joys was making his grandchildren laugh, often with the same dad jokes and playful spirit that endeared him to so many.

He also relished a good-natured ribbing session, especially with his brother-in-law John. He never missed an opportunity to share his pointed, and often humorous, opinions on politics.

Pat's unique combination of wit, wisdom, and love will be missed dearly but remembered always by those fortunate enough to have shared in his life. May we all carry forward his example of warmth, loyalty, and light-hearted mischief.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, April 28, 2025, from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Sharing of stories and memories will take place promptly at 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat’s name may be made to Ozone House, https://ozonehouse.org. Private inurnment will take place in the future at Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. Please note that if you are coming from out of town and need a place to stay, there is a Hampton Inn right in Saline. To leave a memory you have of Pat, to sign his online guestbook, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

