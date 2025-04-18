Over 200 Neighbors Served at SASS Easter Meal Distribution

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) hosted an Easter Meal Distribution at its facility located at 1259 Industrial Drive on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Thanks to the support of generous donors and volunteers, the drive-through event provided meal baskets, toiletries, and holiday treats for 227 neighbors in Saline.

“In addition to the donated food baskets and gift cards for perishable items, each family also received a ham or roasting chicken, eggs, a bag of assorted toiletries, and a bag with cake mix and frosting,” said SASS Client Services Assistant, Chrissy Myers.

Since 1961, Saline Area Social Service has been dedicated to providing holiday assistance to local families, individuals, and seniors in need, with support from the Saline Community. Families in need and sponsors for this year's spring meal event were invited to register throughout March and April. St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church generously partnered with SASS again this year to provide Easter baskets filled with toys and candy for households with children under the age of 12.

“The generosity from our community blows us away," said Myers. “The support we receive from our donors and volunteers makes it possible to help our neighbors in need.”

Volunteers were key to the event’s success, helping pack supplies, distribute meals, and deliver to homebound families with care and dedication. From special events to everyday efforts, we’re grateful for the hundreds of volunteers who give their time to help and support Saline Area Social Service. Together, we’re building a stronger community and helping our neighbors in need.

Outside of providing haoliday meals, Saline Area Social Service is a year-round food pantry and aid organization that serves over 600 people in need. Thanks to incredible support from the community, Saline Area Social Service provides weekly food assistance, helps with emergencies, and gives referrals to connect those in need with other aid organizations.

If you or your family are facing tough decisions between keeping food on the table and meeting other necessities, contact Chrissy Myers, Client Services Assistant, at (734) 429-4570 or visit SalineSocialService.com to learn how SASS can help.

About Saline Area

Social Service Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is a private, tax-exempt non-profit organization that has been in the community for over 60 years and serves the most vulnerable students, families, and senior citizens living in and around the Saline area. SASS’s mission is to provide our short- and long-term aid, directly and through referrals, to its participants in need. For more information, visit SalineSocialService.com.

Website: SalineSocialService.com

Phone: 734-429-4570

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalineAreaSocialService

