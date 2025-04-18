Saline Area Players Present Winnie the Pooh May 15-18

The Saline Area Players are proud to present Winnie the Pooh, a play in two acts adapted by Lindsay Price, based on the beloved book by A.A. Milne. Ten iconic stories featuring Winnie the Pooh and Pooh’s friends will be performed, including “Pooh Meets Some Bees,” “Pooh Goes Visiting,” “Pooh and Piglet Go Hunting,” “Eeyore Loses a Tail,” and more.

Featured cast members include Averey Tomalak as Christopher Robin, Sammie Knapp as Winnie the Pooh, Gloria Cousino as Piglet, Clara Rose as Rabbit, Brent Lofgren as Eeyore, Kevin Myers as Owl, Maurita Gregor as Kanga, and Charlie Rose as Roo. Friends, relations, and bees include Jessi Everett, Danielle Indurante, Sarah Jere, Tommy Jere, Alex Mantay, Ben McArdle, Ella McIntyre, Eliza Meffley, Malia Quick,Terra Schumacher, Everett Schumacher, Luciana Serrano-Ramirez, Charlie Talaga, Davis Talaga, Gwen Talaga, and Elise Zhu.

The show will be performed at The Well Church in Saline, located at 211 Willis Rd. Show dates and times are Thursday, May 15 at 7 pm, Friday, May 16 at 7 pm, Saturday, May 17 at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday, May 18 at 2 pm. Tickets are available on the Saline Area Players website: https://sites.google.com/salineareaplayers.org/saline-area-players/home/. Tickets are priced at $11 for seniors/students and $16 for adults. Cash or check payment at the door saves $1 per ticket. Note:The Well Church has stairs to enter.

More News from Saline