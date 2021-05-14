COVID-19: 3 Deaths, 5 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

3 more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, according to data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Thursday. 275 people with COVID-19 have died in Washtenaw County.

The county's daily data update also showed five more people were hospitalized with COVID-19. The county recorded 32 new cases.

Once a week, the health department updates cases by zip code. This week, there were 27 cases counted in Saline's 48176 zip code. Last week there were 16 cases in Saline's zip code.

State data showed the positivity rate in Washtenaw County fell from 4.57 to 2.12 percent. Michigan's positivity rate also fell from 7.96 to 6.39 percent - the lowest it's been since March 17.

The state recorded 112 new COVID-19-related deaths, which includes 73 deaths discovered during a review of vital records. The state has now counted 18,467 COVID-19-related deaths in Michigan. There were 2,057 new cases counted in the state. One week ago, on Thursday, there were 3,514 new cases counted in the state.

In Michigan's hospitals, there were 613 COVID-19 patients in critical care - three fewer than recorded Wednesday. The number of patients treated with ventilators fell by 27 to 378. There were 43 pediatric patients with COVID-19, one more than recorded Wednesday.