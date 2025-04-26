Sweden's North Sea Siren Sofia Talvik is Live at Saline's Stony Lake Brewing on Friday

Once again, Swedish-born singer-songwriter Sofia Talvik is barnstorming across the country in her RV and making a stop at Stony Lake Brewing in Saline, where she will perform Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m..

Roots music journal No Depression says her songs are “striking in an effervescent and incandescent sort of way.”

Pop Matters says the roots music that Talvik develops is of a similar tapestry to Joni Mitchell, tapping into that same knack for soul-stirring clarity and resonance.”

Check out "Oh California" and "Center of the Universe" to hear for yourself.

There may be no better place than the intimate, 50-person listening room at Stony Lake Brewing for these songs, so reserve your seats today at at Stony Lake Brewing's website and arrive early to select your seats and enjoy an ale. Like all Acoustic Routes Concerts at Stony Lake, 100% of ticket proceeds go to the artist.

