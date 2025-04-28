Busch's Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Charity Hot Dog Event and More

Busch’s Fresh Food Market, a family-owned supermarket chain in Southeast Michigan known for its premium, locally sourced offerings, is celebrating 50 years of serving the community with a 10-day sale featuring special anniversary pricing. From May 16–25, guests can enjoy exclusive deals across the store as a thank-you for their continued support over the past five decades. The celebration also includes a charity hot dog event in all stores on May 17–18, with proceeds benefiting local food banks such as Forgotten Harvest and Gleaners. Additionally, a Celebrate Local Tasting event will take place May 17-18 at Busch’s Fresh Food Market’s two stores in Ann Arbor, giving customers the opportunity to meet local food vendors and sample their products. From May 24-25 there will be a Rib Fest, continuing a meaningful celebration focused on local partnerships, community impact and appreciation for the guests who have made 50 years possible. For photos and a company timeline click here.

Busch’s Fresh Food Market was founded by Joe Busch and Charlie Mattis in 1975 when they took over two Vescio’s supermarkets in Clinton and Saline and renamed them J & C Family Foods. When Joe Busch retired in 1986, his sons John, Doug and Tim took over the family business and continued to build and acquire more stores. Now the company, which is headquartered in Ann Arbor, has stores located in Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw, Livingston and Lenawee counties, and has 1,600 employees.

“I’m very grateful that we can celebrate 50 years in the community with everyone who has invested in us,’ said Busch’s Fresh Food Market CEO Gary Pfeil. “We are so blessed by the loyalty of our guests, the dedication of our associates and the support of our many vendors who ensure we continue to offer the freshest, high-quality foods available.”

Busch’s Fresh Food Market stores range from 26,000 to 51,000 square feet, with every location operating as a full-service, premier grocer. Guests will find a broad assortment of fresh produce, premium meats and seafood, scratch-made deli offerings, fresh bakery items, specialty and local products, and an extensive selection of wine and craft beer. Each store is thoughtfully designed to provide an exceptional shopping experience tailored to the evolving needs of the communities we serve. Fresh baked goods are prepared daily at The Bakehouse in Clinton and delivered to all locations seven days a week.

The company has focused on in-store renovations in recent years to offer customers an exceptional shopping experience. Last year the Novi store was expanded into the old Rite-Aid space, adding about 12,000 additional square feet. The remodel allowed for a new entrance, deli, upgraded produce department, gourmet cheese department, a top tier meat and seafood department, plus new sushi, dairy and beer, wine and liquor departments. The Farmington Hills store was also remodeled last year, allowing for the addition of many new and upgraded departments including sushi, floral, meat and seafood, dairy, gourmet cheese and beer, wine and liquor. This year, a renovation of the Ann Arbor Main Street store is planned.

“Our annual investments in store improvements are about more than just enhancing the shopping experience; they’re about deepening our connection to the communities that have supported us for half a century. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on delivering quality, service and local impact well into the future,” said Busch’s Fresh Food Market President, Bobby Turner.

Busch’s Fresh Foods Market is proud to invest in the well-being of the communities it serves. From supporting local schools through its Cash for Education program, to providing monthly donations to food banks such as Food Gatherers and Forgotten Harvest, the company remains dedicated to addressing critical needs such as education and hunger relief across Southeast Michigan. For more information on Busch’s and upcoming events go to www.buschs.com

