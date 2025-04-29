SOFTBALL: Saline Sweeps Huron, Perfect in SEC Red

ANN ARBOR - Saline's varsity softball teams swept Huron, 16-0 and 18-0, in two mercy-rule-shortened games Monday.

Saline improved to 11-0 in the SEC Red. Saline hosts Lincoln (8-2) next week in a doubleheader that could decide the SEC.

Jessi Phelps and Zosia Mazur pitched in the first game. Phelps pitched two innings, striking out six, walking 1 and allowing no hits. Mazur struck out three in the third inning, allowing no hits or walks.

Saline had 20 hits in three innings. They scored eight in the second and six in the third.

Ashley Malinczak, Reese Rupert (2 doubles, 2 RBI), Lucy Winters (2 doubles 2 RBI) and Phelps each had three hits. Emma Wiedmayer went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI.

It took the Hornets four innings to win in the second game.

Mazur started, allowing a walk and striking out two in one inning of no-hit ball. Madelyn Foster pitched the final two, giving up no hits and no walks while striking out five in three innings.

Saline pounded 14 hits of Huron's pitcher. Sydney Hastings went 2-for-3 with a home run, double, three runs and two RBI. Rupert went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Phelps had three hits. Malinczak was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

