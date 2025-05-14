Lifelong Traveler Olga Mangold Delighted in Making Birthday Cakes for Children and Grandchildren

Olga Jean Mangold, of Saline, Michigan, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family in her assisted living home in Lake Worth, Florida.

Born on September 13, 1930, in Jackson, Michigan, Olga grew up in her hometown before attending Western Michigan University and later Michigan State College. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting with a minor in art. After graduation, she embarked on an unforgettable adventure, a six-week bicycle tour across Europe, despite having learned to ride just a few months prior. This experience ignited a lifelong passion for travel, leading her to explore Europe and Asia over the following years.

She cherished the vibrant experiences of traveling solo as a young woman, gathering countless colorful stories along the way. Olga also developed a deep love for art, collecting exquisite furniture and artwork from her international journeys.

In 1959, Olga took a job with Michigan State in Saigon, Vietnam, working alongside the Vietnamese government. While there she met the love of her life, William “Bill” Rogers Mangold on the beaches of Nha Trang. After a brief courtship, they married on September 22, 1959, in Maidenhead, England, beginning a beautiful journey together that lasted 58 years.

The couple spent their first 11 years in Southern California, where Bill pursued a career in aviation. During this time, they welcomed three children: Kathryn Lynn, Julianne Marie, and Mark William. In 1970, the Mangold family moved to Saline, Michigan, where Olga and Bill built a loving home and remained for over five decades. Olga held various positions throughout the years, including roles at Washtenaw County, The Saline Reporter, and the IRS. She had a passion for cooking, sewing, quilting, and crafting, and she especially delighted in making elaborate birthday cakes for her children and grandchildren.

Faith and community played a significant role in Olga’s life. She and Bill were longtime members of the United Methodist Church in Saline, forming many cherished friendships within their church family.

In 1995, they purchased a winter home at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, where they enjoyed golfing, socializing, and hosting friends and family. They especially loved spending time with their son Mark and his family who lived nearby.Olga’s adventurous spirit never faded. Even while raising a family, she remained eager to travel, ensuring that summer vacations were filled with cross-country camping trips to historical sites and national parks. In her later years, she continued to explore new destinations, including Hawaii, South Africa, Bulgaria, Italy, and many more, often enjoying trips with her family.

Olga is survived by her daughters, Kathryn L. Mangold and Julianne M. Greene; her son, Mark W. (Janine) Mangold; her grandchildren, Chelsey (Richard) Jenkins, Kaitlan (Isaac) Miller, Emmalie Greene, and Olivia (Roy) Southwell, Zachary Mangold; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Rogers Mangold, and her parents, Robert and Ruth Pierce.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday, June 11th from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church of Saline. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Amy Triebwasser officiating. Inurnment will take place in the First United Methodist Church Columbarium. A luncheon will then be held at the Church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to First United Methodist Church of Saline or to Saline Area Social Service, and envelopes will be available at the service. To leave a memory you have of Olga, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

Her life was one of adventure, love, and creativity, and her memory will be treasured by all who knew her. “Bye for now”.

