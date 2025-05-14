Robert and Sandra Carpenter Died Four Days Apart





Sandra Carpenter Obituary

Sandra Lou (Hermann) Carpenter, age 78, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 7th, 2025 with her family by her side. She was born in Muskegon MI, but grew up in Rochester, IN, graduating in the class of 1964. Sandra is survived by her husband Robert Carpenter.

Robert and Sandra were married on October 23rd, 1965. She is also survived by her three children, Abbie (Cory) Cousino, Jason (Eva) Carpenter, and Melissa Seckler. Other survivors include her siblings Bruce (Dianne) Hermann, Marcia Behrens, Kristine (Larry) Mueller and Brad (Kaye) Hermann and Grandchildren Joshua Oakley, Kaitlin (Justin) Briars, Jillane Dahms, Kirsten Seckler, Brady Carpenter, and Jacob Carpenter.

She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Gertrude (Greendyke) Hermann, and her siblings Robert Hermann, Jerold Hermann and Dianne (Hermann) Bathrick.

She retired from Foote Hospital in Jackson, Michigan where she worked for over 35 years. Sandra loved Jesus and was very devoted to her faith. She enjoyed Sunday mornings and attending church with her Grandkids in Saline at Keystone Church. She could be found in her yard from spring to fall where she enjoyed planting flowers and vegetables, which was her happy place. Sandra also cherished her yearly sister's trip. Most of her joyful memories were spent during family vacations with her kids and grandkids. She also loved to read and enjoyed bird watching.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, May 20th between the hours of 2:00 P.M. and 4:30 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Memorial Service will then be held at 4:30 P.M. Prayers by Mike and Nicole Wiencek, and sharing of memories by Marcia B. and Kaitlin Briars. Following the service a dinner will be held at Paesano Restaurant in Ann Arbor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to Keystone Church, 3375 Saline Waterworks Rd, Saline, MI 48176. To leave a memory you have of Sandra, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

Robert Carpenter Obituary

Robert D. Carpenter, age 82, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 11th, 2025 with his family by his side. Robert was preceded in death by his beloved spouse, Sandra Carpenter, of 59 years.

He is survived by his 3 children Abbie (Cory) Cousino, Melissa Seckler, and Jason (Eva) Carpenter. Other survivors include his siblings Sharon (Louie) Cornwell, and Patty Arnett and grandchildren Joshua Oakley, Kaitlin (Justin) Briars, Jilliane Dahms, Kirsten Seckler, Brady Carpenter, and Jacob Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his parents Breeze and Wilma (Hughes) Carpenter.

Robert served his country in the United States Army as a young man. He retired from Michigan State as a computer programmer. Robert loved to go on family vacations with his kids and grandkids. He attended Michigan Football games for the last 47 years and was a season ticket holder. Go Blue!

Robert enjoyed playing golf with his son and grandkids, and he took pleasure in reading history books and watching history shows.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, May 20th between the hours of 2:00 P.M. and 4:30 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Memorial Service will then be held at 4:30 P.M. Prayers by Mike and Nicole Wiencek, and sharing of memories by Marcia B. and Kaitlin Briars. Following the service a dinner will be held at Paesano Restaurant in Ann Arbor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Keystone Church, 3375 Saline Waterworks Rd, Saline, MI 48176. To leave a memory you have of Robert, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

