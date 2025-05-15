US Army Veteran Donald Drake, Who Had a Distinguished Career at Ford, Was Devoted to Family

Donald Lynn Drake, age 77, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 10th, 2025. Born February 7th, 1948, in Ypsilanti, Don lived a life defined by his absolute devotion to family - it wasn't just a part of who he was, it was everything to him.

A proud veteran of the United States Army, Don served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he began his career as a carpenter before joining Ford Motor Company, where he built a distinguished career spanning decades. Don spent the majority of his time at the Ford Milan Plastics Plant, where he rose through the ranks to hold several management positions, including Assistant Plant Manager. His expertise and leadership abilities led him to corporate engineering with Ford in Dearborn, Michigan, where he worked until his retirement.

Don's love for his family was the beating heart of his existence. Nothing in this world mattered more to him than his wife, children, and grandchildren. Every decision he made, every dream he pursued, was with his family in mind. The home he built on Sunset Lake wasn't just a house - it was his gift to his family, a place where love flowed as freely as the water, where laughter echoed across the lake, and where memories were crafted with intention and joy. His eyes would light up with pure happiness whenever his family gathered around him, and his love was felt in every hug, every shared meal, every moment together. He didn't just tell his family he loved them - he showed it in countless ways, big and small, every single day.

Don was an avid athlete who played fast-pitch softball for nearly three decades. His passion for outdoor life was evident in his love of hunting, fishing, golfing and maintaining his immaculate lawn and landscaping. Nothing brought him more joy than hosting family cookouts filled with music and cocktails, turning ordinary afternoons into treasured memories. His favorite moments were spent lakeside, enjoying a good cigar, listening to music, and taking boat rides with his beloved dogs, always happiest when surrounded by those he loved.

Don is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Anita; his children, Adam (Whitney) Drake and Kerri Drake; his stepchildren, Kelly Chantelois, Patrick Chantelois, and Michael Chantelois; his sisters, Sue Drake-Trachet and Beverly Drake-Camp; and his cherished grandchildren, Libby (Oliver) Mepham, Leigha Chrysler, Lauren Chrysler, David Chantelois, Kacie Chantelois, Brandon Drake, Drew Bergman, and Paige Priest. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Bell Lange and Vernie Clay Drake.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, May 27, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, May 28 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Following the service, military honors will be provided under the auspices of the Veteran’s Honor Guard of Washtenaw County. A luncheon will also be at the Church. Burial will take place privately in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. Andrews Catholic Church (https://standrewsaline.org/online-giving) or The Golden Retriever Rescue of Michigan (www.grrom.com). To leave a memory you have of Don, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

