Saline resident wins Nightingale Award for Nursing Excellence
Jillian Skiba, of Saline, was honored during Oakland University's 37th annual Nightingale Awards for Nursing Excellence.
The Oakland University School of Nursing hosts this celebration each year during National Nurses Week. The event took place on May 7, 2025, on Oakland University’s main campus in Rochester Hills.
Skiba, who works for Trinity Health, won a Nightingale Award in the Staff Nurse category.
Each Nightingale Award winner received a check for $1,000, a solid bronze statue of Florence Nightingale and a Nightingale pin. Honorees were nominated by their peers, supervisors and patients in recognition of their superior nursing expertise.
