FOOD GATHERERS: Food Insecurity Rising in Washtenaw County

New Feeding America Map the Meal Gap data released today shows that food insecurity in Washtenaw County has risen from 12.5% to 14%, meaning that 1 in 7 residents does not have reliable access to enough nutritious food to live a healthy life.

Food Gatherers, the food bank and food rescue program serving Washtenaw County, is purchasing more food at higher costs in response to the increased demand, and is on track to distribute 10 million pounds of food this fiscal year.

Adding to the challenges, a reliable source of USDA food that accounts for 15% of Food Gatherers' total distribution, or 1.5 million pounds of food, was abruptly cancelled in March. Despite cuts, Food Gatherers is committed to maintaining the same level of service to their network of 140 partner pantries and programs across Washtenaw County. Food Gatherers estimates it will need an additional $2.5 million to make up for the variety of nutritious food that this USDA source provided.

To shore up this safety net, the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners recently passed a resolution to release $500,000 to help Food Gatherers sustain service levels to older adults throughout the county.

“Hunger is an urgent issue in Washtenaw County,” says Food Gatherers’ President & CEO, Eileen Spring. “We are grateful to Washtenaw County for stepping up at this moment. We are hoping that other government entities and private philanthropy follow suit so our neighbors continue to have access to healthy food.”

Map the Meal Gap, now in its 15th year, provides local-level estimates of food insecurity and food costs for every county and congressional district. The study builds upon USDA’s most recent national and state data report, showing that 47 million people experienced food insecurity in 2023, the highest rate in over a decade.

According to Michigan’s ALICE Report, more than 40% of families in Southeastern Michigan struggle to afford basic needs, including food, housing, and health care, due to income-related factors, inflated costs of living, and systemic barriers to opportunity.

Additional key takeaways from the report and an interactive map detailing food insecurity by geography, income, race, and ethnicity can be found on the Map the Meal Gap website. To find food or get involved with Food Gatherers, visit foodgatherers.org.

Methodology

Map the Meal Gap uses publicly available data from the USDA Economic Research Service, U.S. Census Bureau, and Bureau of Labor Statistics to estimate local food insecurity at the county, congressional district, and state levels. The study also estimates local meal costs and food budget shortfalls using food price data from NIQ, based on the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan, and grocery sales tax data for every county and state in the country.

To learn how food insecurity impacts your community, visit FeedingAmerica.org/MaptheMealGap. For more information about Food Gatherers and how to help end hunger in Washtenaw County, visit foodgatherers.org.

# # #

About Food Gatherers

Food Gatherers’ mission is to alleviate hunger and eliminate its root causes in Washtenaw County. As the county's food bank and food rescue program, Food Gatherers distributed 9.9 million pounds of food – the equivalent of 8.2 million meals – to more than 140 community partners and programs serving adults, seniors, and children last year. For a list of our partner programs or to learn how you can become involved in the fight against hunger locally, please visit FoodGatherers.org or call 734-761-2796.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries, and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security, and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living, and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

