140 middle school students to compete in coding hackathon event at WCC Friday

An initiative designed to generate excitement around careers in the semiconductor space will come full circle Friday as more than 140 middle school students visit the Washtenaw Community College (WCC) campus for a coding hackathon.

Last summer, 15 area middle school teachers spent a week at WCC immersed in semiconductor education as part of the state’s commitment to making Michigan a leader in the semiconductor industry.

Teachers were introduced to the Semi Foundation’s “High Tech U” K12 curriculum, aimed at integrating semiconductor programming into local classrooms. Teachers were given “Micro:Bit” and “CircuitScribe” STEM kits for all of their students to support programming and emphasize hands-on STEM skills. Nearly 1,900 kits were distributed this fall to the students of those teachers.

On Friday, May 16, 140 of those students from eight area middle schools who received STEM kits will be at WCC for “code:Possible – The Ultimate Middle School Hackathon.” The event will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Working in teams of 10, students will use the “Micro:Bit” STEM kits to tackle a real-world challenge designed by Semi Foundation and Make Stuff Move. Through teamwork, technology and creativity, teams will come up with innovative solutions for a more sustainable world.

The event will be held in the Community Room in the Student Center. The public is invited to view the event. Domino’s Pizza is providing free pizza for all attendees.

