Saline Senior Grace Oberski Earns DAR Scholarship

Saline High School senior Grace Oberski is the winner of the Daughters of the Revolution's Good Citizen Award.

Oberseki was one of five young women from five different Washtenaw County High Schools who were presented the award by the Sarah Caswell Angell Chapter, NSDAR, in Ann Arbor.

The award honors outstanding high school seniors who exemplify the qualities of good citizenship within their homes, schools and communities. Selected by their high school faculty, the criteria for selection encompass Dependability, Service, Leadership and Patriotism. Five area schools participated including Chelsea, Dexter, Pioneer, Saline and Whitmore Lake High Schools as they have in the past. The students had the opportunity to compete for the state and national Good Citizen Award by writing a timed essay focusing on how service fosters community and strengthens American identity.

Saline Area Schools Superintendent Steve Laatsch said he's gotten to know Obererski in her work with the Foundation for Saline Area Schools.

"I can assure you she is excellent at supporting at these values," Laatsch said.

Sharon Clark and Denise Frost awarded the scholarship to Oberski at the school board meeting Tuesday.

"She exemplifies all of the qualities of a good citizen," Clark said. "She has a wonderful academic record. Her participation in sports and community activities is outstanding. "

Obserski is a varsity track and field runner and varsity cross country runner.

