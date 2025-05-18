Allyssa Caulk, from Saline, Was Born to be a Mother

Allyssa Lorene Caulk passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 14th, 2025. Allyssa was born April 6, 1990, at Saint Joe's Mercy Hospital in Ypsilanti, Michigan, to the late Michael and Missy Caulk. She was the youngest of their five children.

Allyssa attended Saline Middle School and Saline High School graduating in 2008. Throughout her school years she was on the competitive dance team at Dance Alliance, and also the Saline High School varsity cheerleading squad. Her late father Michael “Mike” Caulk pastored a church in Ann Arbor Michigan, where Allyssa spent most of her formative years. It was there that she fell in love with Jesus, accepted him into her heart, and never wavered in her faith.

At 21, Allyssa’s first daughter was born. She named her after her paternal grandmother, Lillian Caulk. Tragically at just 3 months, Lillian's “Lilly Bear” precious life was taken home to Heaven. Lillian’s passing was just three weeks after her older brother James “Jamie” Caulk had died from injuries sustained in a car accident in Nashville, Tennessee. Allyssa buried baby Lillian with her brother.

With tenacity and grace Allyssa persevered through unimaginable heartbreak. She earned her Real Estate license in 2010, and began working with her late mother Missy, and older sister, Christa. Together, under the leadership of Missy, Allyssa played an intricate role in building a successful team of Realtors which they named Savvy Realty Company. Beautiful, charismatic, bright, and brilliant, Allyssa became an overnight success and continued having a successful career as she was poised to take over the family business with Christa after the passing of her mother on May 8th, 2024.

Allyssa married Drew Haddix, of Grosse Ile, Michigan, and although the relationship ended, they had two children together who they both love and adore. Layla Noelle Haddix was born October 21, 2016, weighing 10 lbs, 10 inches, and Allyssa called her "my perfect ten". On November 29, 2018, she gave birth to her son, James Michael Haddix, who is named in honor of both her brother James, and her dad, Michael.

Allyssa was born to be a mother. Her children were her entire world and she loved them fiercely. She dedicated her life to them in every way a mother could. Following in her mother's footsteps she put her children above everything else and from birth taught them about Jesus and His unconditional love for them. As they grew she was able to teach them about the losses she had endured in her life. She always made sure they knew that the family who have gone before us are all more alive now than ever before and that they are waiting for us in Heaven. She always spoke of their sister "Lilly Bear" in the present, assuring them they would one day play with their big sister and it would be for all of Eternity.

Though her family deeply mourns her loss, and a life cut too short here on earth, they rejoice in the assurance of the reality of the promise that "To be absent from the body, is to be present with Lord" (2 Cor, 5:8 - KJV).

Allyssa is survived by her two children Layla Noelle Haddix, and James Michael Haddix, her sister, Christa Noelle Caulk, and her brothers, Matthew Michael Caulk, and Andrew-David Hamilton Caulk. Cremation has taken place. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Saturday, May 24th from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Memorial Service will then be held at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Mark Caulk officiating. Following the service burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, for Allyssa's children's continuing care fund https://gofund.me/e5743bcb Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Allyssa, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

