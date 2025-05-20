GOLF: Saline Wins SEC Red Division, Hummel Takes Individual Points Title

The Hornets are the golf champions of the SEC Red.

The Saline varsity boys' golf team, undefeated during the regular season, needed to finish third or better at the Coldwater Golf Club during the SEC Tournament Monday. Saline shot 322 - seven behind Pioneer's 315 - to win their second straight conference championship.

Harper Hummel led Saline with a 76 to make the SEC All-Tournament Team. Hummel also won the individual title for the season, leading conference in points during regular-season and tournament play. Haidren Stewart and Eddie Robbins made the SEC Red All-Conference Team with Hummel.

At the tournament, Robbins shot 81, Michael Gray, 82, Ben Holloway, 83, Stewart, 86, and Jack McFarlane, 87,

Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak was also named SEC Red Division Coach of the Year.

Williams-Hoak said the team had much to celebrate.

"It was very special," Williams-Hoak said. "I am glad Harper was playing well today to lead the team."

As a team, the Hornets didn't have their best day, but Williams-Hoak was positive about the experience.

"We certainly would have loved to win the tournament as well but this will be a great learning experience for us as we head into one more invitational and then Regionals next week. I told the guys we can't play like this as a team next week or our season will be over," Williams-Hoak said. "Knowing these guys and the competitiveness they have, I have all the faith in them that they will rebound. Today was about celebrating our great season in SEC play and I am so happy for all of them."

